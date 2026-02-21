Pakistan chooses to bat first against New Zealand in rain-delayed Super 8 match at T20 World Cup

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and chose to bat first against New Zealand in the first match of the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

But the start of the Group 2 game at R. Premadasa Stadium was delayed by rain.

Pakistan has called up Fakhar Zaman, who did not play in the team’s last group-stage match against Namibia, in place of Khawaja Nafay. New Zealand has brought back regular captain Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Both teams came second in their respective groups in the preliminary round and are grouped with Sri Lanka and England in Group 2.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

