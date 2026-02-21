Skip to main content
Juventus follows up Champions League defeat with 2-0 home loss to Como in Serie A

By AP News
Italy Serie A Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus’ damaging week continued in Serie A on Saturday with a 2-0 loss at home to Como that dents the Italian power’s hopes of Champions League qualification.

The defeat comes days after the Bianconeri’s 5-2 loss at Galatasaray in the first leg of the playoffs in this season’s Champions League. Juventus welcomes the Turkish team for the second leg on Wednesday.

Mërgim Vojvoda scored early for Como with a shot that Michele Di Gregorio should have saved after getting his arm to ball. The chance came about after Juventus’ Weston McKennie lost the ball in midfield.

There were whistles from frustrated Juve fans at the break, and it didn’t get any better for their team after the restart.

Lucas da Cunha broke through to set up Maxence Caqueret for Como’s second in the 61st.

It’s Juventus’ third straight defeat across all competitions and its fifth game in a row without a win.

Luciano Spalletti’s team remained fifth, a point behind Roma before the capital club hosts Cremonese on Sunday. Como stayed sixth, a point behind Juve. Only the top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

League leader Inter Milan could open a 10-point gap with a win at Lecce later, before Lazio was to visit Cagliari for the late game.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

