Harry Kane scores 2 goals, concedes penalty as Bayern holds on to protect Bundesliga lead

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice but conceded a penalty as Bayern Munich held on to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 to protect its Bundesliga lead on Saturday.

Aleksandar Pavlović scored early and Bayern seemed to be cruising when Kane scored his league-leading 27th and 28th goals of the season, one in each half.

The England star is used to converting penalties but ended up conceding one for a foul on Oscar Höjlund with some 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Jonathan Burkardt duly pulled one back from the spot in the 77th, and Arnaud Kalimuendo capitalized on a mix-up between Joshua Kimmich and Kim Min-jae to set up a nervy finale in the 86th.

Bayern held on through seven minutes of stoppage time to move nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund before Dortmund’s match at Leipzig later.

“The two mistakes towards the end made the game a bit more nerve-racking than what it needed to be,” said Kane, who was honored before kickoff for scoring 500 career goals for club and country. “Ultimately we’re playing against a really good team. Three points was the most important thing today.”

Bayern next faces Dortmund away for “der Klassiker” next Saturday.

“We can enjoy the lead up until the game next week,” Kane said. “So yeah, we can be happy for sure.”

Alphonso Davies went off injured early in the second half, and Jamal Musiala made his first league start for Bayern of the season.

Rani Khedira’s first-half strike was enough for Union Berlin to surprise Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 and end the visitors’ seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions. It was Union’s first victory since back-to-back wins over Cologne and Leipzig in December.

Also, Augsburg grabbed a 3-2 win in Wolfsburg, and Cologne held high-flying Hoffenheim to a 2-2 draw. Ragnar Ache scored a contender for goal of the season for Cologne with a spectacular bicycle kick.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer