Tai Baribo’s goal against former team helps DC United beat Union 1-0 in season opener

WASHINTON (AP) — Tai Baribo scored a goal against his former team on Saturday night to help D.C. United beat the Philadelphia Union in the season opener for both teams.

Ezekiel Alladoh, a 20-year-old forward who made his MLS debut, was shown a straight red card in the 59th minute and Philadelphia played a man down the rest of the way.

Baribo, who led the Union with 16 last season was acquired via trade for cash in the offseason, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. On the counter-attack, Baribo beat goalkeeper Andre Blake with a first-touch shot off a through ball played by João Peglow to make it 1-0.

Baribo had a would-be goal in the opening minutes ruled offside.

Forward Louis Munteanu made his MLS debut for D.C. United when he subbed on for Gabriel Pirani in the 70th minute. Munteanu, a 23-year-old Romanian international, was acquired in January for a club-record transfer fee of $7 million-plus.

Sean Johnson had three saves in his debut for D.C. United. The 36-year-old went into the game with 431 career MLS starts across 16 seasons for Chicago, New York City FC and, most recently, Toronto.

The Union is 28-10-7 against D.C., 8-7-6 on the road.

Philadelphia swept United in the 2025 regular season: 3-0 win at home in April and 6-0 on the road in September.

