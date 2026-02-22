Skip to main content
Aziel Jackson scores a goal, Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 in season opener

By AP News
Real Salt Lake Whitecaps Soccer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Aziel Jackson scored a goal in his debut for Vancouver and the Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Yohei Takaoka had two saves for Vancouver.

Jackson opened the scoring in the 57th minute. Tate Johnson played a cross from the left side that deflected off defender DeAndre Yedlin to Jackson for a volley from the center of the area.

Vancouver, coming off its first Western Conference title and 3-1 loss to Inter Miami in the MLS Cup championship, played its 500th match in the MLS regular season.

Rafael Cabral, the only RSL player to start and finish every match (across all competitions), had four saves.

The Whitecaps are 16-15-5 in the MLS regular season against Salt Lake, 13-5-1 at home.

Thomas Müller hit the right post with a shot from outside the area in the 16th minute and, moments later, Brian White’s shot from the center of the area sailed over the crossbar.

