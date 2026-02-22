Kelvin Yeboah scores in 90th minute to rally Minnesota United to 2-2 draw with Austin in opener

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kelvin Yeboah scored in the 90th minute to rally Minnesota United to a 2-2 draw with Austin FC in a season opener on Saturday night.

Yeboah, who scored nine times in 30 appearances last year in his first full season, used an assist from defender Devin Padelford on the equalizer. Padelford subbed in for Anthony Markanich in the 78th minute.

Defender Brendan Hines-Ike staked Austin to a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute with an assist from newcomer Facundo Torres.

It was the fourth career goal for Hines-Ike in 105 appearances. Torres played for Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras last season and arrives via a reported $9.5 million transfer fee. He left Orlando City in 2024 as its all-time scorer with 37 goals and 17 assists over three seasons.

Minnesota United pulled even by halftime when second-year defender Morris Duggan used his head to score his first career goal — with an assist from Joaquín Pereyra.

Myrto Uzuni scored in the 78th minute to give Austin a 2-1 lead. Uzuni scored six times in 27 appearances last season. Defender Jon Gallagher and Robert Taylor had assists.

Drake Callender finished with four saves in his first start in goal for Minnesota United. Callender was acquired from Charlotte FC to replace Dayne St. Clair, who signed a free-agent deal with Inter Miami. Callender won two titles with Inter Miami before moving on to Charlotte.

Brad Stuver stopped two shots to begin his sixth season with Austin.

Head coach Cameron Knowles earns the draw in his first match with Minnesota United. Knowles takes over for Eric Ramsay, who left for EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion in the offseason.

Austin is aiming for a second straight trip to the postseason under second-year coach Nico Estévez.

Up next

Minnesota United: Hosts FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Austin: Hosts D.C. United on March 1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer