Amahl Pelligrino’s goal, 2 assists help San Diego beat Montreal 5-0 in season opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Amahl Pellegrino had a goal and two assists on Saturday night to help San Diego FC beat CF Montreal 5-0 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Eighteen-year-old Duran Ferree made his MLS debut and finished with two saves for San Diego.

Tomas Aviles was shown a straight red card in the 50th minute and Montreal played a man down the rest of the way.

Christopher McVey, Onni Valakari, Marcus Ingvartsen and 18-year-old Bryan each added a goal for San Diego. Valakari, Ingvartsen and Zamblé made their MLS debuts.

McVey opened the scoring in the 14th minute, bouncing a header inside the back post, and Pelligrino scored in the second minute of stoppage time to give San Diego a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Thomas Gillier stopped three shots for Montreal.

San Diego had 64% possession and outshot Montreal 12-6, 6-0 in the second half.

