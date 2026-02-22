Munie’s season-opening brace helps San Jose rattle Sporting KC 3-0 in MLS opener

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Munie scored two goals and Preston Judd added another and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Saturday night in a season-opening MLS contest for both teams.

Munie and Preston Judd each scored four minutes apart just before halftime.

Off Niko Tsakiris’ corner kick from the right, Judd’s header was deflected by keeper John Pulskamp before Munie’s left-footed tap at the 42nd minute gave San Jose it’s first goal of the season.

In stoppage time at the 46th minute of the first half, Judd scored with the left boot from the center of the box with Jamar Ricketts and Tsakiris credited with assists.

Munie converted his second of the night — also from the middle of the box — at the 54th minute with Beau Leroux and Reid Roberts assisting on the play.

San Jose outshot Sporting KC 18-7 and had 15 corner kicks to three for SKC.

Sporting KC enters the 2026 season enters following a major overhaul, featuring new general manager, David Lee, and new head coach, Rafaël Wicky.

In finishing last in the Western Conference last season, Sporting KC mustered just 28 goals, which was tied for fewest in the league with Atlanta United.

___

