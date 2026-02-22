Lassiter scores winner, Chará sets records as Timbers open season with 3-2 victory over Crew

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter had the only goal of the second half and Portland beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 in a season opener on Saturday night, topping off a record-setting night for the Timbers’ Diego Chará.

Lassiter scored the winner in the 88th minute on a night when Chará became the first field player in league history to make 400 starts with one club. It was the 500th MLS match for the Timbers and Chará has appeared in 427 of them as he begins his league-record 16th season with one team.

Kevin Kelsy and defender Jimer Fory had assists on Lassiter’s 13th goal in 171 career appearances.

Wessam Abou Ali scored unassisted in the sixth minute to give Columbus an early lead.

Felipe Mora tied it with a goal in the 14th minute and Antony Alves Santos put Portland ahead with a goal six minutes later. Gage Guerra and Chará notched assists on Mora’s goal and newcomer Cole Bassett assisted on Antony’s score. Bassett came over in a trade with the Colorado Rapids.

Diego Rossi tied it 2-2 when he scored for the Crew in the 44th minute with assists from Abou Ali and Malte Amundsen.

James Pantemis finished with three saves in goal for the Timbers and Patrick Schulte turned away three shots for the Crew.

