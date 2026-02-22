New coach Haise steers Rennes to 3-0 win at Auxerre in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Franck Haise’s first game in charge of Rennes started with a clinical 3-0 win at Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Midfieler Mahdi Camara scored two first-half goals either side of an effort from striker Esteban Lepaul to put Rennes 3-0 up at halftime. Haise replaced Habib Beye, who split with Rennes and is now with Marseille.

Rennes was hardly troubled in the second half and moved provisionally up to fifth place, three points behind fourth-placed Marseille in the race for a Champions League place.

Lille need to win at Angers later Sunday to reclaim fifth spot on goal difference. Struggling Auxerre is in 16th.

Later Sunday, Lyon went to Strasbourg looking for its 14th straight win in all competitions. Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain share the French record with 16 straight wins overall.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for coach Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon side, which avoided relegation to the second tier for financial irregularities after winning an appeal in July.

In Sunday’s other matches, Nice hosted Lorient and struggling Nantes faced Le Havre.

PSG went back to the top on Saturday after title rival Lens lost at home to Monaco. ___

