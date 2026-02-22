Freiburg moves to 7th in Bundesliga with 2-1 win over Gladbach

BERLIN (AP) — Matthias Ginter and Igor Matanović scored as Freiburg beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 and moved to seventh in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Ginter struck in the 38th minute when he flung himself at the ball after a long throw in to acrobatically steer it in despite the attention of Gladbach defender Joe Scally. Ginter, who previously spent five seasons at Gladbach, restrained his celebrations.

Matanović had no such reticence after scoring Freiburg’s second goal in the 74th when he had a simple tap in after Moritz Nicolas’ save from Maximilian Eggestein’s cross.

Haris Tabaković pulled one back late for Gladbach, just a minute after having another goal ruled out for offside.

Freiburg stretched its winning streak at home to five games across all competitions, while Gladbach’s winless run stretched to seven matches.

Stuttgart hopes to consolidate fourth place for Champions League qualification with a win at last-place Heidenheim later Sunday, and Werder Bremen visits St. Pauli in a relegation duel.

