Boyé bags brace but Alaves shares spoils with Girona in entertaining draw

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, Spain (AP) — Lucas Boyé scored twice for Alaves to draw with Girona 2-2 in an end-to-end La Liga encounter at Estadio Mendizorroza on Monday.

The second straight draw for Alaves lifted it three points clear of La Liga’s relegation zone.

Girona was three places and three points better off, although only six points separate Girona in 11th and Mallorca in the last of the three relegation spots.

The home side took the initiative after just five minutes when Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga missed Yusi’s low cross, allowing Boyé to side-foot home from close range.

However, Girona came roaring back and 14 minutes before the break it was level, Axel Witsel’s glancing header touched into the net by Vladyslav Vanat.

Girona took the lead in the 73rd minute when Azzedine Ounahi’s superb reverse pass split the Alaves defence. Viktor Tsygankov showed a cool head to round the keeper and slot the ball into the empty net.

But Boyé’s header a minute from time gave Alaves a deserved draw that could be crucial in its fight against the drop.

“We’re at home, and we know that to reach our objective as quickly as possible we have to pick up three points here, especially against direct rivals,” Boyé said. “We’re frustrated by the draw and by not getting all three points.”

