Champions League playoffs: Bodø/Glimt on the verge of big upset against Inter Milan

Inter Milan must overturn a two-goal deficit against Bodø/Glimt in Tuesday’s Champions League playoff if it is to avoid becoming the latest giant to be cut down by the tiny Norwegian team.

Bodø/Glimt leads 3-1 after the first leg and has its sights on the round of 16.

Inter — a beaten finalist in two of the last three seasons — plays the second leg at home, but is in danger of suffering one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history.

“We should have done better, and there’s a lot of disappointment,” said Inter coach Cristian Chivu. “But we’ve reset and I’m now interested in our approach and our confidence, being the best version of ourselves and knowing we can turn it around.”

Bodø/Glimt’s victory in last week’s first leg in Norway saw it follow up back-to-back wins against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the end of the league phase.

“We feel we can compete with most teams, but at the same time we have nothing to lose,” said Bodø/Glimt midfielder Patrick Berg.

Atletico has work to do after drawing 3-3 at Club Brugge.

Newcastle appears to be cruising into the next round after a 6-1 win in Qarabag, while Bayer Leverkusen is in control against Olympiacos following a 2-0 win the first leg.

