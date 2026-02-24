Skip to main content
Capitals take on the Flyers following Chychrun’s 2-goal showing

By AP News

Philadelphia Flyers (25-20-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (29-23-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -160, Flyers +134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers after Jakob Chychrun’s two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Capitals’ 4-2 win.

Washington is 29-23-7 overall with an 11-4-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have gone 26-8-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Philadelphia is 25-20-11 overall and 6-5-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have given up 177 goals while scoring 162 for a -15 scoring differential.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. The Flyers won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 16 goals and 31 assists for the Capitals. Chychrun has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

