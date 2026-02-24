Devils bring losing streak into home matchup against the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (32-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-27-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -116, Sabres -104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will try to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

New Jersey has a 28-27-2 record overall and a 13-12-2 record on its home ice. The Devils have a 22-8-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Buffalo has a 32-19-6 record overall and a 15-11-3 record in road games. The Sabres are 30-4-5 when scoring three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Glass has scored 13 goals with six assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Alex Tuch has 21 goals and 26 assists for the Sabres. Jason Zucker has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

