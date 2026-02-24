Skip to main content
Avalanche play the Mammoth following Lehkonen’s 2-goal showing

By AP News

Colorado Avalanche (37-9-9, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (30-23-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -135, Mammoth +114; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Utah Mammoth after Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Utah has a 30-23-4 record overall and a 9-7-0 record in Central Division play. The Mammoth are ninth in league play with 221 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Colorado is 37-9-9 overall and 8-1-4 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have given up 133 goals while scoring 211 for a +78 scoring differential.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 1-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has 23 goals and 30 assists for the Mammoth. Kailer Yamamoto has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 40 goals and 53 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has scored seven goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

