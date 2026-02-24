Kings bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (27-16-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (23-19-14, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -116, Golden Knights -104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings head into a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row.

Los Angeles is 23-19-14 overall and 5-3-8 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have gone 18-1-7 in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas is 9-4-4 against the Pacific Division and 27-16-14 overall. The Golden Knights have given up 173 goals while scoring 190 for a +17 scoring differential.

The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 20 goals and 26 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 21 goals and 47 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press