Maple Leafs visit the Lightning after Maccelli’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-21-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (37-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -239, Maple Leafs +195; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Matias Maccelli scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Tampa Bay has a 9-3-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 37-14-4 record overall. The Lightning are 14-4-2 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Toronto has gone 27-21-9 overall with a 6-7-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a -6 scoring differential, with 187 total goals scored and 193 conceded.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 26 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and 18 assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 26 goals and 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. Bobby McMann has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press