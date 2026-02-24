Stars bring 6-game win streak into matchup with the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (27-20-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (34-14-9, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -177, Kraken +148; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars come into a matchup against the Seattle Kraken as winners of six consecutive games.

Dallas has gone 16-7-3 in home games and 34-14-9 overall. The Stars have a 14-2-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Seattle is 27-20-9 overall and 13-11-4 in road games. The Kraken have scored and given up 161 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Stars won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored 20 goals with 49 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 20 goals and 18 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press