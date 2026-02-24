Canucks take losing streak into home matchup against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (22-26-8, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-33-6, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -135, Canucks +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup with the Winnipeg Jets after losing three games in a row.

Vancouver has gone 6-17-4 in home games and 18-33-6 overall. The Canucks have gone 6-11-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Winnipeg is 10-15-3 in road games and 22-26-8 overall. The Jets are 20-8-5 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake DeBrusk has scored 13 goals with 15 assists for the Canucks. Teddy Blueger has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 27 goals and 41 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored three goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Jets: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press