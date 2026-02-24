San Diego FC signs GM Tyler Heaps to multiyear contract extension after impressive debut season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler Heaps has agreed to a multiyear contract extension after an impressive first season as the sporting director and general manager of San Diego FC.

The Major League Soccer club announced the extension Tuesday.

San Diego was an immediate championship contender in its MLS debut in 2025, setting league records for an expansion club with 63 points and 19 victories. The team earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and advanced to the conference final before losing to Vancouver.

Heaps hired coach Mikey Varas and built the roster headlined by Danish forward Anders Dreyer, who became one of the best players in MLS in his first stateside season. San Diego also signed Hirving “Chucky” Lozano as its first designated player, but then gave up on the Mexican star last month after just one costly season amid reports of dressing room tension.

San Diego opened its second MLS campaign last weekend with a 5-0 home victory over Montreal.

Heaps was the youngest sporting director in the league when San Diego hired him at 33 years old in August 2024. The Minnesota native previously worked for Right to Dream, the multinational soccer academy by San Diego FC owner Mohamed Mansour.

