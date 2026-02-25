Bruins host the Blue Jackets after Eyssimont’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (29-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-20-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Mikey Eyssimont scored two goals in the Bruins’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers.

Boston is 32-20-5 overall and 21-8-1 in home games. The Bruins have a 28-8-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Columbus has a 14-12-3 record on the road and a 29-20-7 record overall. The Blue Jackets have an 8-7-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has 32 goals and 22 assists for the Bruins. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 42 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-1-3, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press