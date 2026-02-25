Co-host Sri Lanka wins toss and bowls in must-win T20 World Cup game against New Zealand

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl in cricket’s T20 World Cup Super 8s match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The game is a must-win for co-host Sri Lanka to have any hope of reaching the semifinals after losing to England in its Group 2 opener.

England, on 4 points, is the only team already through to the semifinals after defeating Pakistan on Tuesday to make it two wins from two games in Group 2.

New Zealand and Pakistan each has a point after their match was abandoned because of rain.

Sri Lanka dropped opener Kamil Mishara and recalled the experienced Charith Asalanka. New Zealand left out Jimmy Neesham and brought in Cole McConchie.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

