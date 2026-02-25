Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Co-host Sri Lanka wins toss and bowls in must-win T20 World Cup game against New Zealand

By AP News
Sri Lanka New Zealand T20 WCup Cricket

Sri Lanka New Zealand T20 WCup Cricket

Photo Icon View Photos

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl in cricket’s T20 World Cup Super 8s match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The game is a must-win for co-host Sri Lanka to have any hope of reaching the semifinals after losing to England in its Group 2 opener.

England, on 4 points, is the only team already through to the semifinals after defeating Pakistan on Tuesday to make it two wins from two games in Group 2.

New Zealand and Pakistan each has a point after their match was abandoned because of rain.

Sri Lanka dropped opener Kamil Mishara and recalled the experienced Charith Asalanka. New Zealand left out Jimmy Neesham and brought in Cole McConchie.

————

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.