Champions League: Vinícius, Madrid set for feisty Benfica rematch and Italy heading for humiliation

Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid are set for what’s likely to be an emotionally charged return match with Benfica in the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday, while Italian soccer is heading for humiliation.

Madrid holds a 1-0 lead over Benfica from last week’s first leg, which was overshadowed by Vinícius’ allegation that opponent Gianluca Prestianni called him “monkey” after the Brazil forward scored and celebrated by the home corner flag.

Prestianni has denied racially insulting Vinícius while confronting him with his jersey over his mouth, but will not play Wednesday’s game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after being provisionally banned for one match by UEFA.

Still, Prestianni traveled to Spain for the game and the atmosphere is sure to be feisty inside the Bernabeu as Madrid looks to maintain its record of playing in the round of 16 every year this century.

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho, who used to lead Madrid, is also suspended after being sent off late in the first leg.

Italy on the brink

It could be an embarrassing night for Italy, which is staring at no representation in the round of 16 since that stage was reintroduced in 2003-04.

Serie A champion Napoli didn’t even make the playoffs after finishing in 30th place in the 36-team league phase and Inter Milan — last year’s finalist — was eliminated by tiny Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the playoffs on Tuesday.

Over, then, to Atalanta and Juventus to preserve Italy’s proud record in the competition — but they are up against it.

Juventus is 5-2 down to Galatasaray and Atalanta is trailing 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund after the first legs.

PSG in charge of all-French matchup

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain leads Monaco 3-2 in an all-French matchup, having fought back from being 2-0 down inside 20 minutes of the first leg.

Bodø/Glimt, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen all advanced on Tuesday.

The draw for the round of 16 is on Friday.

