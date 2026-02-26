Devils bring losing streak into game against the Penguins

New Jersey Devils (28-28-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (29-15-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -142, Devils +119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to break a four-game skid with a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh has a 10-1-5 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 29-15-12 record overall. The Penguins have a 7-6-5 record in games decided by one goal.

New Jersey is 4-11-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 28-28-2 overall. The Devils have allowed 177 goals while scoring 144 for a -33 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Penguins won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has scored 27 goals with 32 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 13 goals and 30 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-1-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press