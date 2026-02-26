Blues bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (27-21-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-28-9, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -135, Kraken +113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Seattle Kraken.

St. Louis has gone 13-11-6 in home games and 20-28-9 overall. The Blues have conceded 200 goals while scoring 146 for a -54 scoring differential.

Seattle is 27-21-9 overall and 13-12-4 in road games. The Kraken have given up 165 goals while scoring 162 for a -3 scoring differential.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Kraken won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has scored 12 goals with 22 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 20 goals and 18 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press