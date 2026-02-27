Stars host the Predators after Johnston’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (27-24-7, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (35-14-9, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators after Wyatt Johnston’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Stars’ 4-1 win.

Dallas has gone 35-14-9 overall with a 12-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Stars have a 15-2-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Nashville is 27-24-7 overall with a 9-9-3 record against the Central Division. The Predators are 10th in the league with 221 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Stars won 5-4 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston has 31 goals and 30 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 29 goals and 16 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Predators: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press