Maple Leafs aim to break home skid in game against the Senators

Ottawa Senators (28-22-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-23-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to stop their five-game home skid with a victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Toronto has a 6-9-3 record in Atlantic Division play and a 27-23-9 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a -12 scoring differential, with 190 total goals scored and 202 given up.

Ottawa has a 28-22-8 record overall and a 5-5-6 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators have committed 232 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Maple Leafs won 7-5 in the previous matchup. Matthew Knies led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored 18 goals with 36 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 28 goals and 33 assists for the Senators. Stephen Halliday has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

By The Associated Press