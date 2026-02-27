New York takes losing streak into game against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-29-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins as losers of five games in a row.

New York has gone 22-29-7 overall with a 6-10-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a 19-6-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Pittsburgh is 30-15-12 overall and 11-1-5 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have scored 195 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 6-5. Anthony Mantha scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has scored 23 goals with 29 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Mantha has 20 goals and 23 assists for the Penguins. Benjamin Kindel has scored six goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press