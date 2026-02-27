Philadelphia hosts Boston following Michkov’s 2-goal showing

Boston Bruins (33-20-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (26-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Boston Bruins after Matvei Michkov’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Flyers’ 3-2 overtime win.

Philadelphia is 13-9-7 at home and 26-21-11 overall. The Flyers rank eighth in league play with 231 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

Boston has a 33-20-5 record overall and an 11-12-4 record in road games. The Bruins serve 13.3 penalty minutes per game to rank second in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won 6-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 22 goals and 33 assists for the Flyers. Michkov has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 33 goals and 22 assists for the Bruins. Viktor Arvidsson has six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-1-3, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press