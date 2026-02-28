Liverpool thrashes West Ham but Salah’s Premier League goal drought up to 10 games

Mohamed Salah’s run of Premier League games without scoring is up to 10.

Fortunately for the Egypt star, his Liverpool teammates had no problem finding the net in a 5-2 thrashing of West Ham on Saturday that continued the defending champion’s midseason recovery.

Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo all scored for Liverpool, which also forced an own-goal as the team racked up more than four goals in a league game for the first time this season.

Liverpool has won four games in a row in all competitions and six in its last seven — the only blip being the home loss to Manchester City. Arne Slot’s side moved level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United, which plays on Sunday at home to Crystal Palace.

Salah’s last league goal for Liverpool was way back on Nov. 1 against Aston Villa. It’s his longest scoring drought in the competition since joining from Roma in 2017.

On a high-scoring day in the Premier League, Brentford gave up a three-goal lead before grabbing a stoppage-time winner through Mikkel Damsgaard to beat next-to-last Burnley 4-3 — though there was late drama as Ashley Barnes thought he equalized in the final seconds only for his goal to be ruled out by VAR.

Everton won at Newcastle 3-2 and Bournemouth’s unbeaten run stretched to eight games by fighting back to draw with Sunderland 1-1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer