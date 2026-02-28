Werder Bremen beats Heidenheim to end 13-game winless run in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Werder Bremen finally ended its 13-game run without a win in the Bundesliga by beating relegation rival Heidenheim 2-0 in their bottom-of-the-table scrap on Saturday.

Bremen missed a host of chances before Jovan Milošević scored from Romano Schmid’s cross in the 57th minute, and an own goal from Hennes Behrens in stoppage time confirmed Bremen’s first win after three defeats under new coach Daniel Thioune.

It was enough to lift Bremen above Wolfsburg into the relegation playoff place. Wolfsburg, which hasn’t won any of its last six games, visits Stuttgart on Sunday.

Heidenheim remained last, now nine points from safety after St. Pauli held on for a 1-0 win at high-flying Hoffenheim.

Mathias Pereira Lage scored for St. Pauli before the break, lifting the Hamburg-based club out of the relegation zone after its third win from four games.

Kevin Diks scored a stoppage-time penalty for Borussia Mönchengladbach to beat Union Berlin 1-0 and end the Foals’ seven-game winless run.

Jarell Quansah scored late for Bayer Leverkusen to salvage a 1-1 draw with Mainz, canceling Sheraldo Becker’s second-half volley for Mainz.

But the draw is a blow to Leverkusen’s hopes of reaching fourth place in the race for Champions League qualification. Leverkusen remained sixth, and both Stuttgart and Leipzig could pull further away. Leipzig visits Hamburger SV on Sunday.

League leader Bayern Munich visits Borussia Dortmund for “der Klassiker” later Saturday, when it could stretch its advantage to 11 points with 10 rounds remaining.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer