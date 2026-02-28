Nordin’s first goal for Rennes beats Toulouse in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Back in Ligue 1, Arnaud Nordin scored his first goal for Rennes in a 1-0 win over Toulouse on Saturday.

Nordin struggled for playing time in the Bundesliga with Mainz and joined Rennes on loan in January until the end of the season.

The winger’s goal in the 27th minute helped Rennes to a third consecutive win. The Brittany club moved level on points with fourth-placed Marseille, which hosts Lyon on Sunday.

On a five-match winless run, Toulouse remained in 10th place.

Nordin jumped higher than defender Charlie Cresswell and broke the deadlock with a header. Nordin previously played for Saint-Etienne and Montpellier. He has more than 200 French league games under his belt.

Rennes hired coach Franck Haise this month following Habib Beye’s exit and was tasked with guiding the team to fourth spot and a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Paris Saint-Germain was at Le Havre later Saturday, looking to extend its lead over second-placed Lens to four points. Monaco hosted Angers.

Lens missed a chance to top Ligue 1 when it drew at Strasbourg 1-1 on Friday.

Celebrating grandmas

On the occasion of Grandmothers’ Day in France on Sunday, Rennes got players from both teams to walk onto the pitch accompanied by 22 grandmothers.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer