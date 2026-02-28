Hall scores again, makes history to lead Red Bulls 1-0 over Revolution

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Julian Hall scored to lead the New York Red Bulls in a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday as the 17-year-old became the youngest player in MLS history to score in each of his club’s first two games of the season. Hall headed the goal in the 53rd minute for his MLS-leading third goal of the year. He received a headed assist from 16-year-old Adri Mehmeti. The initial cross came from a 17-year-old Matthew Dos Santos.

It’s the second game at the helm of the Red Bulls (2-0-0, 6 points) for former US Men’s National Team captain Michael Bradley.

The Red Bulls dominated possession 66 to 34 percent, and 12 shots to five for the Revolution (0-0-2, 0 points).

USMNT-capped goalkeepers Ethan Horvath and Matt Turner had two and three saves for Red Bulls and the Revolution, respectively.

Up next

Revolution: Initial home opener scheduled for March 7 with the Houston Dynamo was postponed because their field was not ready. Their new home opener and next scheduled game is March 15, against FC Cincinnati.

Red Bulls: Host CF Montreal next Sunday.

