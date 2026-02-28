Bamba, Cuypers and Lod score as Fire beat Montréal 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Bamba scored in the first half, and the Chicago Fire scored twice in stoppage time to secure a 3-0 win over CF Montréal in their home opener on Saturday.

Chicago (1-1) controlled the match throughout, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime after Bamba finished from the center of the box in the 27th minute. The Fire generated steady pressure and limited Montréal’s chances despite playing the final 34 minutes a man down following a red card to Jonathan Dean in the 56th minute.

The Fire secured the match in stoppage time as Hugo Cuypers converted a penalty in the 90th minute to make it 2-0, and Robin Lod added a third moments later with a finish from close range.

Chicago dominated the attacking numbers, finishing with an 18-4 advantage in shots and an 11-2 edge in on-target shots while producing 4.0 expected goals. Montréal (0-2) managed just 0.1 expected goals and rarely threatened.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady made two saves for the shutout, while Thomas Gillier kept the visitors within reach for much of the afternoon with seven saves.

The win extended Chicago’s unbeaten streak against Canadian opponents to six matches dating to 2024 and marked the Fire’s first victory of the season after opening with a road loss at Houston.

Up next

Montréal: faces New York on March 8th.

Chicago: against Columbus on Saturday.

