Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
67.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Judd, Bouda score goals, Werner makes MLS debut for Earthquakes in 2-0 win over Atlanta

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Preston Judd and Ousseni Bouda each scored a goal on Saturday night to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat Atlanta United 2-0.

Judd gave San Jose a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute. Following an Atlanta turnover in its defensive half, Jamar Ricketts raced to the left corner of the 18-yard box and lobbed a cross to the front post, where Judd skipped a header into the net.

Designated player Timo Werner, a 29-year-old forward acquired in late January, made his MLS debut when he subbed on for Judd in the 61st minute.

On the counter-attack in the 79th minute, Werner played a cross from the right side to a charging Bouda for a half-volley finish from point-blank range that made it 2-0.

The Earthquakes (2-0-0) had just 45% possession but outshot Atlanta 13-8, 6-1 on target.

Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — had a save and recorded his second consecutive shutout.

Lucas Hoyos had four saves for Atlanta (0-2-0). The 36-year-old Hoyo replaced 41-year-old Brad Guzan, who retired at the end of last season after making 225 appearances over the club’s first nine MLS seasons.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.