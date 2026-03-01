Caufield scores 2 in the first period as the Canadiens beat the Capitals 6-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored two first-period goals to help propel the Montreal Canadiens to a 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Mike Matheson and Kirby Dach scored goals in the second period for Montreal, which has recorded at least a point in seven consecutive games (5-0-2).

Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans added empty-net goals in the third and Suzuki had two assists. Jakub Dobes made 27 saves as he improved his record to 9-0-2 over his last 11 games.

Caufield now has a team-high 35 goals this season. It took all of 30 seconds for the Canadiens to find the back of the net, marking the fastest game-opening goal scored by Montreal this season. Jakob Chychrun’s point shot was blocked by Caufield, resulting in a breakaway for the forward. His snap shot beat Charlie Lindgren to the glove side.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Capitals, who had their three-game win streak snapped. The Capitals captain has scored 44 goals and recorded 76 points in just 63 career matchups against the Canadiens.

Lindgren stopped 19 shots in his first start since Jan. 29.

Washington failed to capitalize four power-play opportunities.

The Bell Centre remains a tough stop for visiting teams as Montreal improved to 10-3-1 in its last 14 home games.

Up next

Capitals: Host the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

