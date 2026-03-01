Mammoth take on the Blackhawks following Crouse’s 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (22-28-9, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (31-24-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -305, Blackhawks +243; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Chicago Blackhawks after Lawson Crouse’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Mammoth’s 5-2 win.

Utah is 31-24-4 overall with a 10-8-0 record in Central Division play. The Mammoth have gone 29-8-0 in games they score three or more goals.

Chicago is 22-28-9 overall with a 7-6-2 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have a 6-7-4 record in games decided by a goal.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won 3-1 in the last meeting. Ilya Mikheyev led the Blackhawks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has 23 goals and 32 assists for the Mammoth. Clayton Keller has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 25 goals and 29 assists for the Blackhawks. Ryan Donato has scored three goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press