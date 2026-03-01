St. Louis looks to break road losing streak, takes on Minnesota

St. Louis Blues (21-29-9, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-15-10, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -250, Blues +203; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will aim to break a 10-game road skid when they face the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 35-15-10 overall with a 10-5-2 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a +26 scoring differential, with 199 total goals scored and 173 conceded.

St. Louis is 5-13-0 against the Central Division and 21-29-9 overall. The Blues have conceded 204 goals while scoring 152 for a -52 scoring differential.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Wild won 5-0 in the last matchup. Ryan Hartman led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 35 goals and 33 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 14 goals and 19 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blues: 2-7-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press