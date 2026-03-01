Rangers host the Blue Jackets after shootout win

Columbus Blue Jackets (29-21-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (23-29-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Rangers knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout.

New York has gone 23-29-7 overall with a 7-10-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a -32 scoring differential, with 153 total goals scored and 185 given up.

Columbus is 29-21-8 overall and 6-7-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have a 10-3-3 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won the last matchup 2-1 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 24 goals and 29 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 45 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mason Marchment has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press