Hurricanes look to keep win streak going, visit the Kraken

Carolina Hurricanes (38-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-22-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to continue a five-game win streak with a victory against the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle is 28-22-9 overall and 15-9-5 in home games. The Kraken have conceded 171 goals while scoring 168 for a -3 scoring differential.

Carolina is 38-15-6 overall and 15-7-4 in road games. The Hurricanes are 21-5-3 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 22 goals and 19 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 26 goals and 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-0-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press