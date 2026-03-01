AC Milan needs 2 late goals for a 2-0 win at Cremonese in Serie A

ROME (AP) — AC Milan needed two late goals to secure a 2-0 win at Cremonese in Serie A on Sunday and bounce back from its second loss of the season.

Strahinja Pavlovic scored in the 90th and Rafael Leão added another five minutes into stoppage time for Milan, which had wasted a series of chances earlier on.

Second-place Milan moved back within 10 points of Italian league leader Inter Milan entering next weekend’s derby.

Milan’s only losses this season came against Cremonese in its opener in August and at home against Parma last weekend.

Pavlovic’s goal came following a corner, and a VAR review that confirmed the ball went in off his shoulder instead of his arm.

Then Leão finished off a counterattack.

Later, fourth-place Roma was hosting sixth-place Juventus in a key matchup for the Champions League places.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer