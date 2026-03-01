Rangers and Celtic draw 2-2 to boost Hearts’ Scottish title bid

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Rangers on Sunday and handed a major boost to Hearts’ unlikely Scottish title bid.

The result leaves Hearts six points clear of Rangers at the top of the standings. Celtic is two points further back in third.

Reo Hatate leveled in added time after seeing his penalty and rebounded effort saved by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland in a dramatic finale at Ibrox. At the third time of asking, the Celtic midfielder bundled the ball over the line to share the points.

Rangers looked like closing the gap on Hearts when going two goals ahead inside 26 minutes and potentially turning the title run into a two-horse race.

Youssef Chermiti scored in the eighth with an overhead kick. He doubled the lead in the 26th to put the home team in control.

But defending champion Celtic rallied after the break.

Kieran Tierney pulled a goal back in the 56th with a header and Celtic was given a late chance to level when Dujon Sterling was adjudged to have handled in the box.

Hatate eventually made the opportunity count in the first minute of added time to spark wild celebrations from Celtic fans. But Hearts will have had the most cheer after watching its two main rivals drop points.

