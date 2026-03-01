Referee activates anti-racism protocol in Spanish league game between Espanyol and Elche

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol and Elche drew 2-2 on Sunday in a Spanish league match briefly interrupted toward the end after the referee activated the anti-racism protocol.

The ref’s decision came around the 80th minute after Espanyol defender Omar El Hilali accused Elche forward Rafa Mir of racially insulting him.

The game was stopped for about three minutes. The referee said in his post-match report that he was told by El Hilali that Mir used derogatory terms against him related to immigrants.

The use of the anti-racism protocol came less than two weeks after the first-leg match between Benfica and Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs was halted for nearly 10 minutes when forward Vinícius Júnior accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of calling him “monkey.” Prestianni, who has denied racially insulting Vinícius and has been defended by Benfica, was provisionally suspended for one match by UEFA and did not play in the second leg.

Mir converted a 90th-minute penalty kick to secure a point for Elche in a result that extended both teams’ winless streaks.

Elche, which is just outside the relegation zone in 17th place, hasn’t won in 10 matches across all competitions, with seventh-place Espanyol winless in nine straight league games.

Sevilla overcame a two-goal deficit in the Seville derby to draw 2-2 at city rival Real Betis, with Isaac Romero leveling in the 85th minute.

Midtable Sevilla had lost the first Seville derby of the season, 2-0 at home in November. Betis remained fifth.

Valencia moved further away from the relegation zone by beating midtable Osasuna 1-0 with Largie Ramazani’s second-half goal. It was the second win in three matches for Valencia.

League leader Barcelona beat fourth-place Villarreal 4-1 on Saturday — Lamine Yamal scored a hat trick — to move four points ahead of second-place Madrid, which hosts 14th-place Getafe on Monday.

