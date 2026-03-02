Senators visit the Oilers after Batherson’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (29-22-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (29-24-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Edmonton Oilers after Drake Batherson’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Senators’ 5-2 win.

Edmonton is 15-10-4 in home games and 29-24-8 overall. The Oilers are second in league play with 215 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Ottawa is 15-12-3 in road games and 29-22-8 overall. The Senators have a 6-10-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Oilers won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 35 goals with 68 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has six goals and 15 assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 28 goals and 34 assists for the Senators. Dylan Cozens has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press