Sabres host the Golden Knights on 3-game win streak

Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (35-19-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres come into a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights as winners of three straight games.

Buffalo has gone 17-8-3 in home games and 35-19-6 overall. The Sabres have a 14-5-4 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Vegas has a 28-18-14 record overall and a 14-10-7 record on the road. The Golden Knights are ninth in league play with 198 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 32 goals with 31 assists for the Sabres. Ryan McLeod has 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 28 goals and 19 assists for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press