Canucks bring losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (38-16-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-35-7, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end a six-game losing streak when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vancouver has an 18-35-7 record overall and a 6-18-5 record on its home ice. The Canucks have gone 6-11-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Carolina has a 38-16-6 record overall and a 15-8-4 record on the road. The Hurricanes have gone 22-5-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup. Andrei Svechnikov led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has 13 goals and 22 assists for the Canucks. Teddy Blueger has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 26 goals and 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 1-7-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press