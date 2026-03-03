Columbus in action against Nashville after overtime win

Nashville Predators (27-25-8, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (30-21-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -131, Predators +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Nashville Predators after the Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 5-4 in overtime.

Columbus is 30-21-8 overall and 15-8-5 in home games. The Blue Jackets are 11-3-3 in games they convert at least one power play.

Nashville is 11-12-5 on the road and 27-25-8 overall. The Predators are 21-6-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Predators won the previous meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 20 goals with 45 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 30 goals and 16 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored seven goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Predators: 3-3-4, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press