Stars play the Flames on 9-game win streak

Dallas Stars (37-14-9, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (24-28-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -123, Flames +102; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames trying to continue a nine-game win streak.

Calgary has a 24-28-7 record overall and a 15-10-4 record on its home ice. The Flames serve 11.8 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in the league.

Dallas has a 37-14-9 record overall and a 19-7-6 record on the road. The Stars are 17-2-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Flames won the previous meeting 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Coronato has 14 goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 32 goals and 31 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Stars: 9-1-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press