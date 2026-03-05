Maple Leafs bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-11, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (23-29-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -116, Maple Leafs -103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to break their five-game skid with a victory against the New York Rangers.

New York has gone 7-15-6 in home games and 23-29-8 overall. The Rangers have gone 19-6-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Toronto is 27-24-11 overall and 11-14-4 on the road. The Maple Leafs have allowed 212 goals while scoring 197 for a -15 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Lafreniere has scored 13 goals with 21 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 22 goals and 29 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press